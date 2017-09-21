Play

Ross wasn't present for Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Ross was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but there wasn't any mention of the ailment in Thursday's injury report. Instead, it was a knee issue -- most likely related to the left knee sprain that delayed his NFL debut until Week 2 -- that confined Ross to the sideline a day later. The Bengals haven't provided any indication that Ross suffered a setback with the knee or was simply given a maintenance day to manage any lingering soreness, so his activity during the team's final practice of the week Friday bears watching. In the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Texans, Ross gained 12 yards on a carry before coughing up the football, resulting in coach Marvin Lewis turning to Alex Erickson for more snaps than usual at wideout.

