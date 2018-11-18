Bengals' John Ross: Finds the end zone again
Ross caught two of seven targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore.
Ross' primary contribution came midway through the third quarter when he beat his man up the sideline and then came back for the lofted Andy Dalton pass, a 22-yard touchdown throw. It was Ross' second score in as many weeks with A.J. Green (foot) out of the lineup. In that time, Ross has done little else, managing just four total receptions, but it's clear that the Bengals are trying to emphasize him in the offense. He has 13 targets in two games with Green out as compared to 16 in his five previous games. Next up is a Browns defense that has given up plenty of passing yards this season, but has otherwise challenged opposing passing offenses with turnovers.
