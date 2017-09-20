Ross recorded a 12-yard run in Thursday's 13-9 loss to the Texans. He fumbled on the play.

After Ross' fumble late in the first quarter he didn't get another opportunity. Overall, he was on the field for just five of Cincinnati's 64 offensive snaps. Losing the ball on his first career touch was not a great way to endear himself to his team, but it's still surprising that the Bengals didn't look to their first-round pick's 4.2-speed given their issues scoring. Look for Cincinnati to try to better utilize the speedster moving forward, though his usage will have to increase significantly before he becomes a fantasy factor.