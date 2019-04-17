Coach Zac Taylor said he'll see what Ross can put on tape, noting that the 24-year-old wide receiver was "electric" in college, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross has the opportunity to prove himself under a new coaching staff, but the fresh start won't mean much if he struggles during the offseason program and training camp. While competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot isn't exactly fierce based on the current construction of the Cincinnati roster, there's still plenty of time to add bodies before Week 1. Bengals executive Duke Tobin shot down trade rumors about Ross back in February, saying the team hadn't engaged in any internal or external discussions about a trade. The No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 draft played just three games as a rookie, then posted a baffling 21-210-7 receiving line (58 targets, 3.6 YPT) in 13 games last season. Ross needs to find success on deep passes to stay relevant, as his conversion rate on inside-the-10 targets (five of six went for TDs) was really the only thing that went right for him last season.