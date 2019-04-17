Bengals' John Ross: Getting a chance with new coaches
Coach Zac Taylor said he'll see what Ross can put on tape, noting that the 24-year-old wide receiver was "electric" in college, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ross has the opportunity to prove himself under a new coaching staff, but the fresh start won't mean much if he struggles during the offseason program and training camp. While competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot isn't exactly fierce based on the current construction of the Cincinnati roster, there's still plenty of time to add bodies before Week 1. Bengals executive Duke Tobin shot down trade rumors about Ross back in February, saying the team hadn't engaged in any internal or external discussions about a trade. The No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 draft played just three games as a rookie, then posted a baffling 21-210-7 receiving line (58 targets, 3.6 YPT) in 13 games last season. Ross needs to find success on deep passes to stay relevant, as his conversion rate on inside-the-10 targets (five of six went for TDs) was really the only thing that went right for him last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...