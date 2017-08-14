Ross (shoulder) was spotted going all-out on 11-on-11 drills Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross, who did not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Bucs, continues to progress toward a full recovery from the surgery he underwent on his labrum after the NFL combine. While the rookie wideout, whose speed was on display Monday, won't be rushed into exhibition action, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com suggests that Ross may suit up for the Bengals' third preseason tilt, on Aug. 27 against Washington. Looking ahead to the regular season, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft will look to parlay his top flight wheels into a key role as a deep threat in the Bengals' passing offense, working behind the team's top wideout A.J. Green.