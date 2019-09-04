Ross (hamstring) practice fully Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

His full practice participation Wednesday confirms what Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously relayed via coach Zac Taylor, specifically that Ross will play Sunday against the Seahawks. With A.J. Green (ankle) out of the lineup this week and likely beyond, Ross has an opportunity to contribute out of the gate as a deep threat, while Tyler Boyd and Damion Willis are also in the team's starting wideout mix.

