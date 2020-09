Ross caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Ross couldn't replicate last year's Week 1 magic, and this was his lowest yardage total in a single game since 2018. Rookie QB Joe Burrow spread the ball around Sunday, targeting five players five or more times, so it's encouraging that Ross is at least in the mix to begin the season. He'll look to capitalize on those opportunities in Thursday's matchup against the Browns.