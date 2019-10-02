Play

Bengals' John Ross: Headed to IR

The Bengals placed Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals promoted Stanley Morgan from their practice squad, With A.J. Green still dealing with an ankle injury, Tyler Boyd will continue to serve as the team's top wide receiver option. Ross' absence likely clears a regular spot in two-receiver sets for Auden Tate, while Damion Willis and Alex Erickson -- to lesser degrees -- are candidates to see added targets beginning with Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories