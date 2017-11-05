Bengals' John Ross: Healthy inactive Sunday
Ross (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross seems to have recovered from the knee issue that he aggravated in Week 2, which resulted in four straight absences before he returned to action in last Sunday's win over the Colts. However, the rookie wideout was targeted just once in the contest, and it doesn't appear the Bengals are ready to trust him with a meaningful role in their offensive game plan. Since Ross doesn't play a role on special teams either, the Bengals have decided to keep their other five healthy receivers active for the Week 9 contest instead. Once he gets more practice time under his belt, Ross could see his responsibilities increase, but it's looking more and more unlikely that he'll be a meaningful fantasy contributor in his first pro season.
