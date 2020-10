Ross (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

The 2017 first-rounder pick had been a healthy scratch of late, so his Week 5 absence won't have a great impact on the team's Week 5 passing attack. The Bengals' wide receiver corps is currently headed by A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.