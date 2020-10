Ross (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross has been an afterthought in the Bengals offense thus far, with the 2017 first-rounder having logged just two catches on seven targets for 17 yards in three games played. The team's wide receiver corps is currently headed by A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.