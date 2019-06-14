Bengals' John Ross: Inconsistent so far
Ross missed some practices during the offseason program and was inconsistent when he was on the field, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Ross is getting a fresh start under a new coaching staff but doesn't seem to be taking advantage of the opportunity so far. He had a perplexing 21-210-7 receiving line on 58 targets (3.6 YPT) last season, proving useful in the red zone while struggling badly in all other areas of the field. The Bengals still hope he can develop into a deep threat, as his record-setting time in the 40-yard dash (4.22 seconds) presumably played a big role in the team's decision to draft him at No. 9 overall in 2017. The 24-year-old has an unusually lengthy medical record for a player his age, with the list of knee issues alone including an ACL tear, two meniscus tears and microfracture surgery. On the bright side, Ross faces weak competition for the No. 3 wideout job, squaring off against Alex Erickson, Josh Malone, Cody Core and Auden Tate.
