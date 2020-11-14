Ross, who will not play in Week 10 after injuring his foot, was practicing at cornerback when he suffered the injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 first-round pick has not played more than one offensive snap since Week 3 so the Bengals attempted to have their speedy wideout essentially act as an emergency cornerback considering the team's lack of depth after injuries and COVID-19 have ruled out four corners entering Week 10. It would have been interesting to see if this was simply a one-week deal or if the Bengals truly planned to convert Ross to a different position, but it's a moot point after the 24-year-old injured his foot on the second practice rep. Garafolo seems to believe the injury could keep Ross out for an extended time although the Bengals have not been forthcoming regarding the designation. More information regarding the severity of the injury should come in the following days.