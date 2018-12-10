Bengals' John Ross: Just two catches, one goes for TD
Ross corralled two of four targets, compiling 11 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
With six touchdowns on 18 receptions this season, the rate at which Ross is scoring is completely unsustainable. The league leaders in receiving touchdowns this season -- Davante Adams, Antonio Brown and Eric Ebron at 12 a piece -- score on a collective 15.3 percent of their receptions, while Ross has scored on 33 percent of his catches in 2018. Having battled through an injury-riddled rookie campaign in which he did not record a single catch in three games, it's encouraging to see the young Ross beginning to make his mark in the NFL by way of prolific scoring production. He's bound to slow down at some point, though that may not come in Week 15 with the Bengals hosting a Raiders defense that has allowed a league-high 31 passing touchdowns in 2018.
