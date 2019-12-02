Bengals' John Ross: Likely returning Sunday

Coach Zac Taylor said he believes Ross (shoulder) will be able to play Sunday at Cleveland, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Ross has been in recovery mode since suffering a sternoclavicular injury Week 4 at Pittsburgh. After he was designation for return from IR in mid-November, it appears Ross will be elevated to the 53-man roster and be active in his first opportunity to do so. In the end, though, the Bengals must file an official transaction with the NFL. When he does suit up again, Ross will be on the receiving end of passes from Andy Dalton, who led the team to its first victory of the season this past Sunday against the Jets.