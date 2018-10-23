Ross is expected to miss a few weeks due to the groin injury he suffered in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ross failed to haul in his lone target across 30 offensive snaps before aggravating the groin issue that had sidelined him in Weeks 5 and 6. The setback may prompt the Bengals to take a more cautious approach with the second-year wideout this time around, though a Week 9 bye should at least help reduce the amount of actual game action he misses. In any case, Ross seems likely to sit out the Bengals' Week 8 tilt with the Buccaneers at the very minimum, which will presumably pave the way for Alex Erickson and Cody Core to see increased opportunities in three-receiver sets alongside A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.