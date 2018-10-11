Bengals' John Ross: Limited again Thursday
Ross (groin) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross was also limited at Wednesday's session, so he may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. While Ross was sidelined for the Week 5 win over the Dolphins with the groin strain, Alex Erickson stepped in as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout, but didn't make much of an impact in the box score (three catches for 24 yards on three targets).
