Ross (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's generally a positive sign that Ross has been able to log limited practices on back-to-back days to begin the week, but since the wideout has been sidelined for the past four weeks, Terrell suggests that there shouldn't be much optimism about the rookie's chances of playing Sunday against the Steelers until he puts in a full practice. He'll have one more opportunity to do so Friday before the Bengals provide a formal update on Ross' status heading into the Week 7 divisional matchup.