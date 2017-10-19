Bengals' John Ross: Limited again Thursday
Ross (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
It's generally a positive sign that Ross has been able to log limited practices on back-to-back days to begin the week, but since the wideout has been sidelined for the past four weeks, Terrell suggests that there shouldn't be much optimism about the rookie's chances of playing Sunday against the Steelers until he puts in a full practice. He'll have one more opportunity to do so Friday before the Bengals provide a formal update on Ross' status heading into the Week 7 divisional matchup.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...