Bengals' John Ross: Limited at practice while Boyd sits
Ross (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Tyler Boyd (knee) held out of practice and seemingly in danger of missing the rest of the season, Ross may be left as the Bengals' default No. 1 receiver for the final two games. The second-year pro is notorious for his lengthy medical history, but there's no indication the current ankle ailment is serious. Assuming he's able to play, Ross will face a Cleveland defense that ranks sixth in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0) and second in opponent passer rating (82.1). The Browns have given up plenty of receptions and yards to wide receivers, but only because they're tied for the league lead with 338 targets faced from the position.
