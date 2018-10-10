Bengals' John Ross: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Ross (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ross was also a limited participant last Wednesday, but he then regressed to non-participation the following two days. It thus stands that any form of participation Thursday would mark a step in the right direction, potentially allowing for a return to game action Sunday against Pittsburgh. His speed is useful to the Cincinnati offense, but Ross doesn't seem to have much upside in terms of regular target volume so long as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are both healthy.
