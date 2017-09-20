Bengals' John Ross: Limited due to illness
Ross (illness) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Coming off a disappointing debut in which he fumbled his only touch (a 12-yard carry), Ross should have plenty of time to get back to full health before Sunday's game in Green Bay. He only played five of 64 offensive snaps in Thursday's 13-9 loss to Houston, unable to take advantage of the Bengals' decision to make Tyler Boyd a healthy scratch. The team instead turned to Alex Erickson as the No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell. It's no secret the Bengals want Ross to seize that role, but his continued struggles to stay on the practice field are delaying the seemingly inevitable.
