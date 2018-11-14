Ross (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross was on the field for 36 of the Bengals' 43 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Saints, en route to hauling in two of his six targets for 39 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that Ross' Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. The speedster's Week 11 fantasy upside is largely tied to the status of fellow receiver A.J. Green (toe) , who is iffy at best to suit up Sunday against the Ravens.

