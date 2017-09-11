Bengals' John Ross: Listed as full participant Monday
Ross (knee) was listed as a full participant for Monday's walkthrough, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
After spraining his left knee in the preseason finale, Ross didn't practice again until last Thursday, when he closed out the week with back-to-back limited showings. The lack of participation was enough to spur the Bengals to hold the 2017 first-round pick out his first potential regular-season action, but Monday's activity level, while occurring in the midst of a walkthrough, bodes well for his availability Thursday against the Texans, especially if he maintains full practices the rest of the week.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...