Ross (knee) was listed as a full participant for Monday's walkthrough, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

After spraining his left knee in the preseason finale, Ross didn't practice again until last Thursday, when he closed out the week with back-to-back limited showings. The lack of participation was enough to spur the Bengals to hold the 2017 first-round pick out his first potential regular-season action, but Monday's activity level, while occurring in the midst of a walkthrough, bodes well for his availability Thursday against the Texans, especially if he maintains full practices the rest of the week.