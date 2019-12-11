Play

Bengals' John Ross: Listed as limited Wednesday

Ross (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Ross returned to action in Week 14 after a long layoff necessitated by a sternoclavicular injury. Now he's nursing a foot issue. We'll revisit his status Thursday to see if it's a minor concern he's managing or indicative of an in-practice setback Wednesday.

