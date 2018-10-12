Ross (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The speedy 2017 first-rounder certainly has field-stretching ability and play-making upside, but for the time being fellow wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are ahead of him in terms of volume. That reality makes Ross -- who has seven catches on 15 targets for 79 yards and two TDs in four games to date -- a hit-or-miss fantasy option, when available.