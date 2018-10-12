Bengals' John Ross: Listed as questionable this week
Ross (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The speedy 2017 first-rounder certainly has field-stretching ability and play-making upside, but for the time being fellow wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are ahead of him in terms of volume. That reality makes Ross -- who has seven catches on 15 targets for 79 yards and two TDs in four games to date -- a hit-or-miss fantasy option, when available.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...