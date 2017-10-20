Though listed as a full practice participant Friday, Ross (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross, who to date has been limited to the five snaps on offense he saw in Week 2, is inching toward a return to action, but in any case, we'd like to see the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft get a full and productive game in before endorsing him as a fantasy lineup option. Down the road though, Ross' blazing speed should result in him developing into a dangerous playmaker in the Bengals' offense.