The Bengals list Ross (arm) as their third wide receiver on the unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Though Ross has missed time in camp after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 injured list in August before picking up an arm injury just under two weeks ago, the Bengals still seemingly favor him for the No. 3 role over rookie second-round pick Tee Higgins and holdovers Auden Tate and Alex Erickson. The Bengals' other starting wideouts, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, along with running backs Joe MIxon and Giovani Bernard are still expected to draw the bulk of the targets from quarterback Joe Burrow, but Ross' high-end speed should at least allow him to divert some of the attention away from Cincinnati's top weapons in the passing game. Ross will still have to prove he can stay on the field, however; he's played 24 of a possible 48 games through his first three NFL seasons.