Ross (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The speedy wideout's status will thus need to be tracked as Sunday's game against the Dolphins apparoches. Through four games, Ross has caught just seven passes (on 15 targets) for 79 yards, but two of those receptions turned into TDs. The 2017 first-rounder definitely has play-making upside, but for now he's behind fellow wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd in terms of volume.

