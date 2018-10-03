Bengals' John Ross: Logs limited practice session
Ross (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The speedy wideout's status will thus need to be tracked as Sunday's game against the Dolphins apparoches. Through four games, Ross has caught just seven passes (on 15 targets) for 79 yards, but two of those receptions turned into TDs. The 2017 first-rounder definitely has play-making upside, but for now he's behind fellow wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd in terms of volume.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...