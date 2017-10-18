Bengals' John Ross: Logs limited practice
Ross (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ross practiced Monday for the first time since Sept. 20, potentially setting him up for a return Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Bengals presumably first want to see him make it through a full practice without any setbacks, considering how much trouble he's had staying healthy since the team drafted him. With Tyler Boyd (knee) looking doubtful, Ross likely will step in as the No. 3 receiver if he's ready by Sunday.
