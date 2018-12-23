Ross only corralled one of his five targets during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland, but that reception went for a three-yard touchdown. He added seven rushing yards on one carry.

The former No. 9 overall pick has been entirely touchdown-dependent this season. But the thing is, he's just keeps on scoring touchdowns (a completely unsustainable 35 percent of his receptions, and 13.2 percent of his targets have gone for scores). Ross has garnered a healthy 5.3 targets per game over his past seven outings, but has posted an incredibly inefficient catch rate of 35.1 percent during that span. He hasn't been the deep threat that he was during his collegiate career at Washington (15.2 yards per catch), averaging 10.8 YPC on the season, with eight performances of fewer than 17 receiving yards. Week 17 presents a challenging matchup for Ross, opposing a Ravens defense that surrendered 10 touchdowns to WRs in 2018 (third fewest).