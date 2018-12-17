Bengals' John Ross: Makes one catch
Ross caught one of five targets for six yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Raiders.
Despite facing a favorable matchup and teammate Tyler Boyd's early exit with a knee injury, Ross posted his worst yardage output since the first week of the season. Already a streaky player, Ross' fantasy value is plunging to new lows with Jeff Driskel under center, as the pair have hooked up just five times for 30 combined yards over the last three games. The second-year speedster will look to get back on track against the Browns next Sunday.
