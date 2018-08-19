Bengals' John Ross: Makes presence felt versus Cowboys
Ross caught one of three targets for 29 yards and scored a two-point conversion during Saturday's 21-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Ross waited until the second half to make his presence felt, hauling in a 29-yard gain to set up a field goal before capping off a long touchdown drive with a catch for a two-point conversion. The second-year pro has just two catches to his name this preseason, but he's totaled 49 yards on those grabs, illustrating the explosive nature of his skill set. Ross is looking to stake his claim to a role in the offense and will look to get more involved next week against the Bills.
