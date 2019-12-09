Play

Bengals' John Ross: Makes two catches in return

Ross caught two of three targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Making his return from a long injury layoff, Ross was somewhat eased back into action. He looked explosive on a 24-yard gain but did little of note aside from that play. Ross was a big part of the offense in the early stages of the season and will look to increase his involvement next Sunday against the Patriots.

