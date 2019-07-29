Bengals' John Ross: May miss a few weeks
Ross (hamstring) may be out for a couple weeks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
On and off the field throughout the offseason program, Ross has been absent from practice during the first few days of training camp. Between his hamstring issue and A.J. Green's far more worrisome foot injury, the Bengals have been forced to use Cody Core, Alex Erickson and Josh Malone alongside Tyler Boyd with the first-team offense. Ross had a long history of knee problems before he even entered the NFL, and he's now played just 16 games through two seasons while dealing with groin, hamstring, knee and shoulder injuries along the way.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...