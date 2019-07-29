Ross (hamstring) may be out for a couple weeks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

On and off the field throughout the offseason program, Ross has been absent from practice during the first few days of training camp. Between his hamstring issue and A.J. Green's far more worrisome foot injury, the Bengals have been forced to use Cody Core, Alex Erickson and Josh Malone alongside Tyler Boyd with the first-team offense. Ross had a long history of knee problems before he even entered the NFL, and he's now played just 16 games through two seasons while dealing with groin, hamstring, knee and shoulder injuries along the way.