Bengals' John Ross: Minimal role Thursday night
Ross was held to one catch for eight yards on four targets, along with one carry for -3 yards in Thursday's win over the Ravens.
Meanwhile Tyler Boyd had a big day in the slot. It's only two games, but so Ross is profiling as a boom or bust type of the player, with limited opportunities to boom.
