Ross (knee) did not practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back absences to start the practice week suggest that Ross is trending toward inactive status in Week 5. If that's the case, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell would be in line to continue to start at wideout for the Bengals, with Tyler Boyd on track to serve as the team's No. 3 option at the position Sunday against the Bills.