Bengals' John Ross: Misses practice again
Ross (knee) did not practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Back-to-back absences to start the practice week suggest that Ross is trending toward inactive status in Week 5. If that's the case, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell would be in line to continue to start at wideout for the Bengals, with Tyler Boyd on track to serve as the team's No. 3 option at the position Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...
-
Sportsline: Ride Latavius not Amari
Advanced computer model says bench Amari Cooper and start Latavius Murray this week.
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
What you missed: Gronk in doubt?
Rob Gronkowski was a late addition to the injury report, while the Green Bay backfield is more...