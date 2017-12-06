Ross (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

That said, coach Marvin Lewis indicated that the rookie wideout is slated to play Sunday against the Bears after being made a healthy scratch three straight games. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft brings blazing speed to the table, which gives him the potential to emerge as a dangerous weapon in the Bengals' wideout corps down the road, but Ross' opportunity to make a fantasy mark this season is now limited. If he does play this weekend, a wait-and see approach is in order, though if Ross shows something in the process, the 23-year-old could earn a longer look in the team's last three regular-season contests.