Bengals' John Ross: Missing more practice time
Ross (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Ross has missed all of training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason. His continued absence Monday makes him a long shot to return for Thursday's exhibition against the Giants. With Ross and A.J. Green (ankle) both unavailable, the Bengals have been giving first-team wideout reps to the likes of Cody Core, Josh Malone and Alex Erickson.
