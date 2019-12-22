Bengals' John Ross: Most productive game since return

Ross secured six of 13 targets for 84 yards in the Bengals' 38-35 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards.

Ross finished second on the team to Tyler Boyd in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and although he couldn't find the end zone like his teammate, he did put together his best performance since returning from a stay on injured reserve due to a shoulder issue. Ross also logged his first two rush attempts of the campaign, and he'll look to build on Sunday's effort and head into the offseason with some momentum when the Bengals face the Browns in Week 17.