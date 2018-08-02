Bengals' John Ross: Moves up notch on depth chart
The Bengals released Brandon LaFell in large part because Ross and Tyler Boyd have looked so good in camp and were expected to take on bigger roles, the Dayton Daily News reports.
While this release seems shocking to us and to LaFell's teammates, LaFell and his agent saw the writing on the wall and were actually requesting his release. This news however doesn't guarantee that Ross will start - it could very well be Boyd lining up opposite A.J. Green. But Ross will see the field more regardless. In fact, the Bengals need him to see more action if there is any chance of them having a successful season.
