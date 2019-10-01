Bengals' John Ross: Multi-game absence

Ross is slated to miss multiple games due to the shoulder injury suffered Monday in Pittsburgh, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

In the aftermath of the game, Ross was wearing a sling to support his right arm, indicating a more severe injury. While its nature isn't known, he seems unlikely to play Sunday versus the Cardinals and potentially beyond that point. With A.J. Green (ankle) expected to miss Weeks 5 and 6 as well, the Bengals' receiving corps will be headed by Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate for the foreseeable future. Behind that duo, Damion Willis and returner Alex Erickson also are options, while Stanley Morgan currently is on the practice squad.