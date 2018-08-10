Bengals' John Ross: Nabs 20-yard pass
Ross caught one of five targets for 20 yards during Thursday's 30-27 win over the Bears.
Ross' 20-yard catch-and-run set up Cincinnati's second score of the game. Ross was a huge disappointment as a top-10 pick last season, but has reportedly bulked up and climbed up the depth chart this offseason. If he's able to rebound this season, he could change the complexion of the Bengals' offense -- forcing teams to either provide help against his other-worldly speed or face the potential consequences.
