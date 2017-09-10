Bengals' John Ross: NFL debut won't be Week 1
Ross (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross was never able to log a full practice this week, but earned a "questionable" designation despite several reports of the wideout being a long shot to play. He tested his sprained knee on the field prior to kickoff, and as expected, the rookie wasn't quite healthy enough to take the field. The quick and elusive Ross has plenty of long-term potential, but he's currently a young player in a crowded position group that is hampered by an injury, with no clear return timetable in sight. He'll give it another go for the Thursday night matchup Week 2 against the Texans, though it might be tough to see measurable improvement given the quick turnaround. In the meantime, the Bengals will press forward with veterans A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell as the starting wideouts, with Tyler Boyd likely to see the field in three-receiver sets. Tight end Tyler Eifert is also expected to play a role in the passing game.
