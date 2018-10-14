Bengals' John Ross: Not expected to play Sunday
Ross (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ross was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week, but the Bengals may have wanted to see him do more work after the strained groin sidelined him for last Sunday's win over the Dolphins. There's a chance the second-year wideout could be available in Week 6 if he checks out fine during a pregame workout, but it appears the Bengals are planning to proceed without him for the divisional matchup. If Ross is sidelined for a second straight game, Alex Erickson would likely take on added reps in three-receiver sets.
