Ross never actually practiced at cornerback and only discussed moving to the position with the Bengals' coaching staff, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This follows an erroneous report by Garafolo that Ross had actually injured his foot while practicing at cornerback. The Bengals' dire need to provide depth at cornerback at least allowed them to broach the conversation with the 24-year-old, but no positional move appears to be imminent, especially after Ross suffered a foot injury which will keep him out for Week 10 and potentially future weeks.