Bengals executive Duke Tobin said the team hasn't engaged in any internal or external discussions about trading Ross, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Tobin didn't mince his words denying a Monday report that the team is trying to find a trade for the No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft. Ross had one of the more unusual stat lines in recent memory during the 2018 season, scoring seven touchdowns on 21 receptions despite his abysmal marks for both yards per target (3.6) and catch rate (36.2 percent). The 24-year-old did score five times on six targets inside the 10-yard line, and his record-breaking speed (4.22 40-yard dash) theoretically should open up more room for A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd on intermediate routes. Regardless, it's hard to see Ross emerging as anything more than the fourth or fifth option in Cincinnati's offense when all the key players are available.