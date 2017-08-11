Play

Ross isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Buccaneers, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Ross is closing in on a full recovery from surgery on his labrum, declaring himself "about 90 percent" to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. However, the Bengals will hold off on his first appearance in an NFL game for the time being.

