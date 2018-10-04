Ross (groin) didn't practice Thursday and was instead restricted to doing elliptical work on the side, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After coming out of the Week 4 over the Falcons with the groin injury, Ross was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The fact that he's working out with the rehab group a day later suggests he may be trending in the wrong direction as the Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins approaches. Ross could restore some optimism about his outlook for the weekend by returning to practice Friday in some fashion, but for the time being, his status for Sunday looks to be up in the air.