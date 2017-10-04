Bengals' John Ross: Not practicing to start week
Ross (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ross hasn't practiced since tweaking his knee Sept. 20 ahead of a Week 3 game against the Packers. He's in danger of missing a third straight contest, and he'll likely have a limited role even if he makes it back for Sunday's home game versus the Bills. Tyler Boyd operated as the No. 3 receiver in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns. Ross did at least manage to do individual side work Wednesday, displaying some form of progress from where he was at last week, Jim Owczarski of The Cinncinati Enquirer reports.
