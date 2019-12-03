Play

Bengals' John Ross: Officially back from IR

Ross (shoulder) was officially activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday he expects Ross to play against the Browns this week, and his activation is the first step toward that becoming a reality. The 25-year-old's participation at practice this week should be the final hurdle for his availability this weekend. Ross caught 16 of 32 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns before going down with the sternoclavicular injury Week 4.

